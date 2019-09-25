Colt approved as Special LSA

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing‘s Colt Light Sport Aircraft has received FAA approval under ASTM standards as a Special-LSA.
The factory-built Colt S-LSA is produced by Texas Aircraft at its Hondo, Texas, production facility and is delivered to customers ready to fly. Because of its S-LSA classification, the Colt can be maintained by either a licensed FAA mechanic or a technician holding a current FAA LSA maintenance rating.
Colt S-LSA Performance Specifications
- Engine Type: 100 horsepower Rotax 912 ULS
- Propeller Type: Sterna composite, three-blade
- Maximum Cruise Speed: 119 KIAS
- Cruise Speed at 75% power: 105 knots
- Stall Speed Clean: 44 knots
- Stall Speed Full Flaps: 38 knots
- Takeoff Distance (50 foot obstacle): 1,085′
- Landing Distance (50 foot obstacle): 1,044′
- Climb Rate (Vy): 800’/min at Vy
- Service Ceiling: 14,500′
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.