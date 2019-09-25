Colt approved as Special LSA

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing‘s Colt Light Sport Aircraft has received FAA approval under ASTM standards as a Special-LSA.

The new Texas Aircraft Colt in flight.

The factory-built Colt S-LSA is produced by Texas Aircraft at its Hondo, Texas, production facility and is delivered to customers ready to fly. Because of its S-LSA classification, the Colt can be maintained by either a licensed FAA mechanic or a technician holding a current FAA LSA maintenance rating.

Colt S-LSA Performance Specifications