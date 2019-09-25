General Aviation News

Colt approved as Special LSA

by

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing‘s Colt Light Sport Aircraft has received FAA approval under ASTM standards as a Special-LSA.

The new Texas Aircraft Colt in flight.

The factory-built Colt S-LSA is produced by Texas Aircraft at its Hondo, Texas, production facility and is delivered to customers ready to fly. Because of its S-LSA classification, the Colt can be maintained by either a licensed FAA mechanic or a technician holding a current FAA LSA maintenance rating.

Colt S-LSA Performance Specifications

  • Engine Type: 100 horsepower Rotax 912 ULS
  • Propeller Type: Sterna composite, three-blade
  • Maximum Cruise Speed: 119 KIAS
  • Cruise Speed at 75% power: 105 knots
  • Stall Speed Clean: 44 knots
  • Stall Speed Full Flaps: 38 knots
  • Takeoff Distance (50 foot obstacle): 1,085′
  • Landing Distance (50 foot obstacle): 1,044′
  • Climb Rate (Vy): 800’/min at Vy
  • Service Ceiling: 14,500′

