Picture of the Day: From kill shelter to airport dog

Gary Lanthrum submitted the following photo and note: “I’ve flown several dogs to new adopted families for the Pilots N Paws rescue organization. This is the first rescue puppy we picked up in our Maule to adopt for ourselves. It’s hard to believe this cute puppy was in a kill shelter in Texas. She’s now our airport dog in Washington State.”

