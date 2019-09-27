Fuel exhaustion leads to forced landing

The pilot reported that, during his preflight inspection, he perceived that both fuel tanks were full. Based on previous flights in the Van’s RV-7, full fuel tanks allowed for about five hours of flight endurance.

About four hours after departure, he noticed a low fuel quantity on the cockpit gauges, but continued the flight toward the planned destination airport.

Several minutes later, the engine lost power, and he made a forced landing to a field in Itasca, Texas.

The airplane hit a power line and nosed over, which resulted in substantial damage to the right wing and fuselage.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the fuel tanks contained no usable fuel.

Following the accident, the pilot stated he should have landed earlier to refuel. He also discovered that a co-owner had not filled the fuel tanks after the previous flight, as he had expected.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight planning and improper in-flight decision-making, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: CEN17CA371

This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.