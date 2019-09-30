Sun glare contributes to RV-4 crash

The pilot reported that that the sun was in his eyes as he was landing his RV-4 at the airport in Ramah, N.M.

He said that there were 3′ berms in the area where the airplane touched down and that the runway was about 30′ wide.

The left wing hit the berm and the weeds. The propeller then hit the berm, followed by the right wing and tailwheel. The right wing sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from berms during landing in sun glare conditions.

NTSB Identification: CEN17CA345

This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.