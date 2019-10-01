General Aviation News

C-150 exhaust system replacement parts approved

The FAA has granted a PMA to Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) to manufacture and sell new replacement mufflers, shrouds, exhaust risers, and tailpipes for the Cessna 150 fleet.

Parts include a left hand muffler, right hand muffler, 2.5″ straight exhaust riser, left hand curved exhaust riser, left hand tailpipe, right hand tailpipe, left hand shroud with two 2″ ports, a right hand shroud, and a left hand shroud with one 3″ port and one 2″ port.

All components in the replacement systems are made with 321 stainless steel. Cessna 150 owners can order specific parts or complete systems. A full replacement kit would take an A&P mechanic about an hour to install, according to company officials.

