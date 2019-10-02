General Aviation News

CFI ground loops J-3 Cub

by Leave a Comment

The flight instructor of the tailwheel-equipped Piper J-3 Cub reported that the purpose of the flight was to demonstrate a short-field takeoff at the airport in Yakima, Washington, to a student.

During the takeoff roll, about rotation speed, the left wing unexpectedly dropped and hit the ground.

Subsequently, the plane ground looped and sustained substantial damage to both wings and the empennage.

The flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The flight instructor’s failure to maintain directional control during the takeoff roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA001

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners