Picture of the Day: Resting after a long day

Rafael Cortes submitted the following photo and note: “My Zenith Zodiac 601XL resting at Beaumont, Texas, after a long flight. It needed some sleep (or maybe I needed some sleep) before another long flight back home to San Antonio the next day.”

