Go-around goes awry

The pilot reported that, during a familiarization flight in an American Spitfire II ultralight, he took off and “noticed a strong left turning tendency.”
He added that he “kept the power at a higher, time restricted setting,” which resulted in the coolant temperature rising above the 180°F maximum operating temperature.
Although there were no indications of performance degradation, he “became concerned” that the airplane could lose engine power due to overheating and decided to make a precautionary landing.
During the landing near Camarillo, California, the airplane bounced, and he decided to go around.
Subsequently, the airplane hit a hangar roof about 75′ left of the runway centerline and then came to rest on the opposite side of the hangar.
The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to track the runway centerline during an attempted go-around, which resulted in hitting a hangar.
NTSB Identification: GAA18CA002
This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
