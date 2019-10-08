New AirShow Racing Series to take off in 2020

JLC AirShow Management has received official notice of accreditation from the FAA to organize and host the new Airshow Racing Series (ARS).

“The Airshow Racing Series is a huge step forward for the air show business,” says John Cudahy, President/CEO of the International Council of Air Shows. “It’s compelling entertainment and an excellent complement to more traditional air show performances.”

For the new air races, the ARS will use two racing lanes with 10 40′ inflatable pylons spaced approximately 600′ apart to define the three-dimensional track for multiple heats of match-racing competition.

With a pace plane in the lead, a pair of competing aircraft will approach the 4,000′ course, descending below 75′ to navigate the slalom layout. At the end of the first run, the aircraft will quickly execute a half-cuban aerobatic maneuver turning 180° to re-center over the race line for a second slalom pass. The planes will then reverse course one more time for the final sprint to the finish line at the center of the crowd line, race officials explain.

ARS will consist of two classes of racing; Super Sport and Extreme Sport. Racers in the Super Sport class will reach speeds of 160 knots with a gravitational force equivalent near 4.5, according to officials. The Extreme Sports competitors will push speeds closer to 200 knots with eight g’s during racing action.

Each race day, a total of eight aircraft will compete in sets of match racing for each of the classes. The first heats will include four separate races for the Super Sport and four more for the Extreme Sport groups of racers.

Winners from these races will then return for another round of elimination racing in heat two. The final heat for the day will include the finalists for each class and a winner will be named for the day.

According to ARS officials, the race series serves as the “perfect complement to an event as a show within an air show.”

The races also can serve as a stand-alone event with separate performances by the participating pilots, officials add.

“With over two years of development, testing and evaluations, JLC AirShow Management has completed the federal certification requirements to introduce this fresh and exciting match style racing attraction to the North American air show industry,” said John Cowman, JLC AirShow Management President.

The projected 2021 racing series will include multiple air show race site venues. Points will accumulate during the series to ultimately decide the two division champions. The inaugural race will take place during the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in October 2020.

Competitors will be selected and invited by the ARS leadership based on air show certifications and experience to generate the initial super sport and extreme sport fields of world-class racers, officials added.

JLC AirShow Management has begun efforts to secure race series sponsors, as well as potential locations as host sites for the 2021 AirShow Racing Series. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities or requests to serve as a host site can contact JLC AirShow Management at 224155@email4pr.com or 706-291-0030.