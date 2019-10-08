General Aviation News

Over rotation on takeoff leads to stall

by Leave a Comment

According to the pilot, he began the takeoff roll from a runway intersection at the airport in Topping, Virginia, and pitched the Mooney M20’s nose up for maximum climb to avoid trees.

However, he noted, “I over-rotated and entered a power-on stall.”

He attempted to correct by lowering the nose, but the airplane rolled to the left and entered the trees before hitting a house.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during takeoff, which resulted in a departure stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA004

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners