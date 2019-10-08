Over rotation on takeoff leads to stall

According to the pilot, he began the takeoff roll from a runway intersection at the airport in Topping, Virginia, and pitched the Mooney M20’s nose up for maximum climb to avoid trees.

However, he noted, “I over-rotated and entered a power-on stall.”

He attempted to correct by lowering the nose, but the airplane rolled to the left and entered the trees before hitting a house.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack during takeoff, which resulted in a departure stall.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA004

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.