Will this mount fit my engine?

I have a mount I am told is for a Lycoming engine. I thought an O-235, then I am told O-320, but I see the O-320 lord points are angled, while mine are flat. Mount points are 9-1/2″ top to bottom and 11-1/2″ side to side.
Can you please tell me just what engine this fits?
This is a good photo Richard, and I can tell you that this mount is a conical type mount.
The conical type mounts were primarily used on the Lycoming O-235-C series of engines and several different models of Lycoming O-320-A, B, and C series.
The easy way to determine if it is a conical type mount is to keep in mind that the straight mount configuration mounts parallel to the crankshaft.
On the other hand, dynafocal mounts are set at a specified angle to the crankshaft with Type 1 being 30° and Type 2 being 18° for four cylinder engines.
That means any of the aforementioned engine models should be capable of using the engine mount you have.
