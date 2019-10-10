One day, a plane could give you flying lessons

Vehicles make more decisions for people than we might realize — and they have been for a while. Just nine years after the Wright brothers successfully flew the first plane in 1903, autopilot was invented. Cruise control came along in 1948.

But as both air and road travel witness the introduction of more automated features and shift toward highly autonomous systems, people will need more help learning how to use them.

That led to the formation of a team of researchers to develop algorithms that would allow a system to recognize when a human doesn’t know how to use it, and then adapt to that person’s skill level.

The researchers believe that these systems would not only train pilots faster, but also increase safety.

“We’re already asking humans to interact with intelligent machines and autonomous systems all the time, but we need to do it much better than we currently do,” said Neera Jain, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

The work, co-led by the University of New Mexico and Purdue in collaboration with the University of Colorado and the University of Texas at Austin, is part of a $5.5 million grant awarded by the National Science Foundation Cyber-Physical Systems program. The project is titled “Cognitive Autonomy for Human CPS: Turning Novices into Experts.”

The Purdue team will conduct experiments on how humans interact with complex machines, such as planes, drones, and autonomous cars.

To help machines recognize and adapt to someone’s skill level, researchers are studying how much people trust machines as they use them.

To study how much people trust these systems, the team will collect data on changes in heart rate, blood pressure, eye movement, and other metrics through psychophysiological sensors. Jain and Tahira Reid, a Purdue associate professor of mechanical engineering, developed models in 2018 that use these measurements to help a system estimate a human’s level of trust.

Experiments using this driving simulation will help researchers to develop algorithms that allow an autonomous vehicle to understand and predict human behavior.

Performance will be studied as people interact with advanced driving simulations in the lab of Brandon Pitts, a Purdue assistant professor of industrial engineering, and virtual or augmented reality environments, such as a 20,000-square-foot unmanned aerial systems research and test facility at Purdue scheduled for completion this spring.

“Imagine an autopilot system that can identify your experience level and then gradually relinquish control as you improve. It could significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to train a pilot,” said Inseok Hwang, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics and principal investigator for Purdue on this project. Hwang’s lab will conduct research on human interactions with drones and other aircraft.

University of New Mexico researchers, led by Meeko Oishi, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and the project principal investigator, will use data from these experiments to come up with theories of how humans best learn while using these machines. The researchers will then develop algorithms and test them for translation into software that will enable machines to understand, predict, and adapt to human behavior.

The researchers hope the work will not only grow the field by developing machines that are responsive to human behavior, but also develop ways to prevent the ongoing pitfalls of how humans use autonomous systems.

“There are three things that the field wants to avoid fundamentally in human-machine interaction — misuse, disuse, and abuse of the technology. We’re designing new algorithms to make advances toward overcoming each of those barriers,” Jain said.