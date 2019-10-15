Avidyne Atlas debuts

Avidyne has introduced Avidyne Atlas, a multifunction flight management system for turbine aircraft and helicopters.
The touch screen navigator includes a full-color display of moving map, weather, traffic, geo-referenced approach charts and airport diagrams, radar, video, integrated WiFi connectivity, ADS-B, and more.
The Avidyne Atlas includes a Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS) GPS navigator with Required Navigation Performance (RNP) and Area Navigation (RNAV) capability, including Localizer Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV), Lateral Navigation/Vertical Navigation (LNAV/VNAV), LNAV-Only, and Approach Procedures with Vertical (APV) approach modes.
It also features a full QWERTY style keyboard, with Avidyne’s ‘Page & Tab’ and hybrid touch-screen user interface, allowing the pilot to get to any function in only one or two button pushes, according to company officials. The touch screen also provides full color Moving Map, plus geo-referenced Jeppesen Electronic Approach Charts and Airport Diagrams.
Avidyne’s GPS Legacy Avionics Support (GLAS) provides a direct interface to legacy Collins Proline 21 and Honeywell Primus EFIS systems for vertical guidance during approach operations. This enables EFISs certified before the availability of LPV approaches to have coupled approach guidance on these and other SBAS approaches.
Features include:
- Moving map with extensive airspace, terrain, navaid, and airport display capability
- Display of XM or ADS-B weather with full graphics as overlay on the map
- Traffic display from TCAS, TAS, or ADS-B
- Display of Jeppesen approach plates and airport diagrams with aircraft position shown on the charts
- Integrated WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Integration with ForeFlight and a host of other EFBs
- Built-in USB charger
- Optional integrated 16-Watt VHF COM, VOR, localizer and glide slope radio
- Optional radar display for Bendix King digital radars
- Optional integrated TAWS-B
The system is 7.5” tall, 5.75” wide, and 10.615” deep and is form factor compatible with a host of legacy FMS systems.
Introductory pricing on the Avidyne Atlas system starts at $44,999. Initial certification of the Avidyne Atlas is expected in 2020, with additional STCs to follow.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.