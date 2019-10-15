General Aviation News

Fly-over honors WWII Lend Lease and China Hump pilot

A memorial and fly-over was held in Anchorage, Alaska, Oct. 12, 2019, for World War II Lend Lease and China Hump pilot Howard “Mike” Hunt, who passed away Aug. 31, 2019, at 97.

The fly-over was conducted by the Alaska Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force, which is named after Hunt, who donated the squadron’s three aircraft: A Harvard Trainer MKIV, A BT-13, and an L-2 Grasshopper.

Ace photographer Rob Stapleton Jr. was at the Alaska Aviation Museum at Lake Hood for the fly-over and captured these photos of the event:

A formation of four WWII aircraft (from the left a Grumman Goose, Harvard Trainer, North American AT-6, and a BT-13) by the Commemorative Air Force Alaska Squadron toward the Alaska Aviation Museum in a tribute to Col Howard “Mike” Hunt during a memorial held at the Alaska Aviation Museum.
Col. Howard “Mike” Hunt
John Hartke led the formation in a tribute to Col. Howard “Mike” Hunt during a memorial held at the Alaska Aviation Museum.

