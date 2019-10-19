You’ve got ADS-B, now it’s time to test it

Aircraft owners who have already installed ADS-B Out are encouraged to test their systems to ensure they are transmitting in compliance with FAR 91.227.

In early 2019, the FAA published a Safety Briefing that looked at the rate of non-performing emitters (NPE). Emitters perform the Broadcast-Out requirement of ADS-B, automatically sending signals of your aircraft’s position, speed, location in relation to other aircraft, and other information to Air Traffic Control and other aircraft in the area.

“A recent report run by our Market Research Supervisor here at Duncan Aviation found that there are more than 7,700 aircraft with NPE,” says Manager of Completions & Modification Services Sales Nate Klenke. “Many of the aircaft with NPEs were likely installed more than four years ago or prior to changes made in the mandate and implemented over the years after its initial announcement. Some, however, may be a result of an improper installation or equipment configuation.”

Some common reasons the emitter may not be transmitting:

Incorrect software version or improper configuration. Either issue can reduce the accuracy of the aircraft’s position Incorrect emitter category. This happens when the ADS-B system transmits the wrong emitter category based on its maximum take-off weight Incorrect Flight ID. This happens when the aircraft’s registration for Mode S doesn’t match the Flight ID Transmitting airborne data. An error when the signal is transmitting but the aircraft is on the ground

Garmin ADS-B in a Cirrus panel.

Test Your ADS-B Compliance

Roughly one hour after a flight, go to the FAA’s website and request a Public ADS-B Performance Report (PAPR). The PAPR helps you verify that your ADS-B equipment is functioning properly.

If you are unable to determine whether your aircraft is in compliance, send an email to the FAA at 9-AWA-AFS-300-ADSB-AvionicsCheck@faa.gov. Put your N-number in the subject line.

In the body of the email include:

Flight identification code Flight date and time Make and model of your ADS-B transmitter and GPS Any ADS-B avionics operating abnormalities you have observed or reported during the flight

You should receive a report from the FAA showing what parameters of your system have failed, according to Duncan Aviation officials.