Great Lakes biplane ‘weathercocked’ on landing

According to the pilot in the tailwheel-equipped Great Lakes biplane, he was unable to determine the wind direction during his approach to the airport in Dayton, Ohio.
He circled the airport multiple times and attempted to communicate on the common advisory traffic frequency.
During the landing roll on the runway, the biplane experienced an “unexpected turn to the left similar to being weathercocked,” according to the pilot.
The biplane left the left side of the runway and continued across descending terrain before it nosed over. The plane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the rudder.
The METAR nearest to the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 170° at 16 knots, gusting to 19 knots.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll in gusting wind conditions.
NTSB Identification: GAA18CA019
This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
