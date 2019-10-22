Inaugural Aviation Inclusion Summit slated

The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) will host the inaugural Aviation Inclusion Summit Nov. 17-20, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This first-of-its-kind event will bring awareness of diversity and inclusion issues across all of aviation, according to association officials, as well as equip attendees with the tools to foster a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

The summit’s agenda will address inclusion across a wide spectrum of aviation specialties, including airlines, the military, collegiate aviation, and business and general aviation.

Speakers representing the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), Allied Pilots Association (APA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), Latino Pilots Association (LPA), Women in Aviation International (WAI), Professional Asian Pilots Association (PAPA), Professional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT), and others will speak to the value of diversity and inclusion within their organizations and workplaces.

“We’re thrilled to lead this inaugural effort to bring diversity and inclusion to the center of the radar for the aviation community,” said David Pettet, NGPA president. “Our efforts over the past few years with our Inclusion Training Team have demonstrated the value of talking about inclusion in a focused, deliberate manner. We believe that these speakers and the summit agenda create a compelling case for attending.”

“We expect a full audience of leaders in the industry coming together to partake in this industry wide effort. I’m excited to see what will result from this event,” added Brian Gambino, incoming NGPA president.

Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation enthusiasts and professionals from around the world. Through education, outreach programs, and events, the organization encourages members of the LGBTQ community to begin aviation careers, fosters equal treatment of LGBTQ aviators through advocacy and outreach, promotes aviation safety, and provides a social and professional network for LGBTQ aviators.