Just published is “America’s Amazing Airports” by award-winning Colorado aviation writer Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D.
A gold mine of interesting airport history is found in the new book, according to the publisher.
America’s Amazing Airports is an easy read for all ages, with archival and contemporary photographs revealing the magic that happens at airports outside and inside, officials noted.
The book’s released coincides with the 90th anniversary of the Oct. 23, 1929, beginning of the first North American transcontinental US Air Mail service between New York City and Los Angeles, which was an important factor in the early history of creating our national aviation transportation system.
A portion of the book’s net proceeds will be donated to the Spirit of Flight Foundation.
“Because we wanted to make this important educational tool readily available for airports and aviation professionals to share widely, we priced accordingly for America’s Amazing Airports book in print, eBook, and wholesale/bulk,” Hamilton said. “The World of Airports chapter describes America’s important aviation transportation network. The Airport People chapter is a great introduction to aviation career opportunities. Throughout the book, amazing aviation and airport stories are included, too.”
The book is available on Amazon for $12.99 in print and $3.99 for the ebook.
