Fuel exhaustion leads to forced landing

Following a 1.5-hour local flight, the pilot was returning to his home airfield.

Due to inbound traffic to the airport, he circled once to the west and descended for the runway. About eight miles from the runway, he lowered the landing gear and set 10° flaps.

While on the base leg, the engine did not respond to the throttle inputs. He switched fuel tanks, turned on the auxiliary fuel pump, and increased the mixture.

Engine power was not restored, and he notified the tower that the Cessna T210N had a total loss of engine power.

Traffic was too heavy on a nearby road, so he performed a forced landing to a vacant field near Eagle, Colorado.

The airplane touched down, and the pilot applied brakes. The airplane traveled for about 90′, hit a ditch, and nosed over.

The pilot thought that he had about 45 gallons of fuel before takeoff, but he told the FAA inspector that he had miscalculated his fuel. Only residue fuel was found during recovery of the airplane. The circumstances of the accident are consistent with a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: CEN18CA021

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.