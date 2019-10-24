Sustainable fuels summit slated for next year

Leaders of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) will host a summit next year in Washington, D.C., designed to accelerate the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The new Business Aviation Global Sustainability Summit is scheduled to take place in March 2020.

Gevo is one of the companies developing sustainable fuel.

“Business aviation has long made sustainability a priority, and we have made tangible progress,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Over the past decade, we have redoubled our commitment to reducing the industry’s already-small carbon footprint, and key to that has been the development and use of sustainable fuels. This summit marks the next step in focusing on how to accelerate the fuels’ adoption and use.”

“We have an opportunity to bring all stakeholders together to identify ways to increase the use of SAF,” added GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “The summit will continue to educate our industry on this safe, drop-in fuel and communicate the existing enthusiasm in the business aviation community for environmental stewardship through use of sustainable fuel.”

“NATA is constantly hearing from our members about their desire for the use of SAF,” said CEO Tim Obitts of the National Air Transportation Association, which represents FBOs. “The aviation business community is at the forefront in taking proactive measures towards building a sustainable future. This summit is a continuation of the SAF coalition’s aim to educate the industry and wider public about the quality and safety of SAF, as we seek its widespread adoption.”

The new summit builds upon previous industry initiatives aimed at promoting SAF, including the first public demonstration in January 2019 at California’s Van Nuys Airport, which highlighted the fuels’ viability, safety and benefit toward aviation-emissions reduction. That demonstration day was followed by a similar event, held in May 2019, at TAG London Farnborough Airport.

Bolen noted that the SAF coalition has produced a new, online capability for people in the industry to pledge their support for the fuels. The pledge is available at futureofsustainablefuel.com. The pledge reads, in part: “I support SAF, and I urge leaders in government and across the industry supply chain to do so as well. The increased availability of these fuels will dramatically strengthen the goal of business aviation to reach its long-term carbon-reduction goals.”