First solo in Stinson 108 goes awry

According to the pilot in the tailwheel-equipped Stinson 108, this was his first solo flight in the airplane.

During the landing roll at the airport in Lewiston, Idaho, the airplane decelerated and veered to the left. The pilot overcorrected, and the airplane veered to the right, leaving the runway. The left wing hit the ground during the right ground loop.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left-wing spar and aileron.

The METAR at the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was calm, and the sky was clear.

The pilot noted in the National Transportation Safety Board’s Pilot Aviation Accident Report Operator/Owner Safety Recommendation section that this type of accident could have been prevented if he had “flown with a properly rated pilot (tailwheel endorsed) and practiced landings before flying solo.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to obtain appropriate training in the airplane before flying solo.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA028

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.