The general aviation community was saddened when Mike Patey’s Draco crashed while taking off from the airport in Reno in September. But that wasn’t the end of Draco.

According to a new video posted by Patey on Oct. 20, 2019, you have to “get back up, dust yourself off, and get back to work 💪🏻 …”

He promises that after a rest, Draco will return stronger than ever.