Deer hits plane

The flight instructor reported that, in day visual meteorological conditions, during the landing roll, a deer “appeared from high grass and bushes” from the right of the runway at the airport in West Seneca, N.Y.

Before he could react, the deer hit the inboard section of the Piper PA28’s right wing.

The flight instructor stopped the airplane on the runway and then taxied to the ramp without further incident.

The right wing sustained substantial damage.

The FAA Chart Supplement for the airport stated, in part: “Deer on and invof [in the vicinity of] arpt [airport].”

Probable cause: The airplane’s collision with a deer during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA032

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.