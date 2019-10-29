Extra NG wins EASA certification, US deliveries set to begin late November

Dinslaken, Germany — The Extra NG — touted as the next generation aerobatic aircraft — has won its type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

With EASA certification completed, Southeast Aero in the U.S. has begun sales and import of the Extra NG under the Experimental category, which are expected to begin arriving by late November 2019. Further certification by the FAA will be undertaken, leading to the ability for the aircraft to also operate in the Certified category in the United States, according to Extra Aircraft officials.

The EASA type certificate for the Extra NG is not an extension of an already existing permit for an earlier Extra aircraft model, but a completely new certification for an all-new aircraft design, company officials note.

The Extra NG in flight.

The Extra NG features an all-carbon rigid base frame, a first in aerobatic aviation history, according to Extra Aircraft officials.

The Extra NG also boasts “an ergonomically advanced cockpit,” officials add.

Extra NG Specifications