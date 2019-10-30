A logbook fail

I’ve been flipping through my logbooks lately, looking for something I now believe I won’t find.

Pity.

And today, more than three decades after my first logbook entry, I see why.

The remarks I made on a given flight — if I made any — are woefully inadequate.

On Jan. 1, 1988, I flew for an hour in our Cessna 172XP — N14WF — from our airpark home at Shady Acres on a local flight. My remarks? “took people for rides.” No capitalization, no punctuation. All these years later I’m left to wonder, who I took “for rides.”

Who’s Kelly? The lack of detail is stunning. If flying is such a magical thing – and it is – why didn’t I translate that in words. Maybe it has something to do with being 18 years old at the time.

Ugh.

And yet, the template for a richly detailed logbook exists. For me it appeared on the second page of my logbook, of all places.

My instructor, Scott Gardiner, used all the rows on the two page spread to write my “FIRST AIRPLANE SOLO!!!”

All these years later I can actually read what he wrote. Not so with my other instructors. Space was apparently at a premium. Who knew?

I soloed on my 16th birthday. My instructor, Scott Gardiner, felt no need to constrain his notes to two narrow lines. A prompt I failed to pick up on.

In reality, it is sad. There are so many memories I have from flying, and yet few of them are documented in my logbooks.

They will slowly morph into whatever 30-plus year old memories become.

When I page through my second logbook, I find a tad more detail in the latter years.

I’ve left the folly of youth behind, somewhat, and have started to more fully document those precious flights. I’ve started using last names of people I fly with.

Well, except for my last entry.

“Nice flt w/S. Left rear window blew out on final.”

Hopefully I’ll never forget that “w/ S” means “with Savannah” who happens to be my oldest daughter.

The left rear window failure is a story for another day, perhaps.

I’ve since added more detail to that log entry so I don’t have to work my memory so hard.

Like so many, I’m a work in progress.