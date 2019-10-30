Pilot hits wrong switch on landing

The pilot reported that, while on final approach, after passing over the perimeter fence at the airport in Chandler, Arizona, the Titan T-51’s engine lost power.
The airplane hit the ground about 100′ from the approach end of the runway, and slid to a stop about 3′ from the runway threshold.
Post-accident examination revealed that the instrument panel layout had the flap position buttons adjacent to the unguarded engine control switches.
The pilot reported that, while on final approach, he inadvertently contacted the engine control unit (ECU) toggle switch while he was positioning the flaps, which shut down the engine.
Engine download data indicated that the ECU was turned off while on short final.
The fuselage and inboard wing spar structure were substantially damaged.
Probable cause: The pilot’s inadvertent contact with the engine control unit toggle switch during flight, which resulted in the engine shutting down.
NTSB Identification: WPR18CA028
This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
