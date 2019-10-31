Picture of the day: Waiting for passengers

Roger Currier sent in this photo of vintage seaplanes — a Cessna 195, a Piper Cub, a Cessna 180, a deHavilland Beaver, and a Piper Super Cub — awaiting passengers for sightseeing flights at Currier’s Flying Service on Moosehead Lake in Maine.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.