FAA says Santa Monica can use airport revenue to shorten runway

A recent determination by the FAA found that the city of Santa Monica is able to use airport revenue for projects associated with its runway shortening project.

The multi-million dollar project to shorten the runway is just one outcome of an agreement reached between the city and the FAA to close Santa Monica Airport by 2028.

In an Oct. 21 letter in response to an informal Part 13 complaint – initiated by the FAA as the result of an inquiry by the National Business Aviation Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and the General Aviation Manufacturers Association – the agency concluded that the city of Santa Monica is able to use airport revenue for projects associated with its runway shortening project, including pavement removal, pavement pulverization, soil stabilization and hydroseeding.

The project to demolish pavement that was removed from operation in 2017 started in June and is scheduled to conclude in November.

“We acknowledge the FAA reconsidering the original guidance provided to the city, but are disappointed with the agency’s decision,” said Alex Gertsen, NBAA director, airports and ground infrastructure. “This is not airport construction, but purely airport destruction. Taxpayer dollars were used to build this runway and the aeronautical users should not be paying for the demolition that has zero benefit to them.”

“The FAA’s decision allows Santa Monica to continue its avowed agenda to make SMO as inhospitable as possible to aviation operators,” he added.

SMO’s single runway before it was shortened from 4,973 feet to 3,500 feet. (Photo courtesy the City of Santa Monica)

Gertsen also noted that the FAA did put Santa Monica on notice that the city must reach an agreement with the FAA for the future collection and use of all airport revenue.

He added that “to ensure that future abuses are prevented, the FAA must hold the city to its obligation to use airport revenue only for purposes that benefit the airport and to foster transparency going forward on issues that directly impact the airport users.”

A study performed for SMO by an aviation safety expert emphasized that preserving the pavement beyond the runway ends provided the best type of surface to support aircraft in stopping safely in case of an overrun or an undershoot. A number of mishaps that utilized the runway safety areas since the runway was shortened concluded without damage to aircraft due to the additional pavement being present.

“The city did a poor job with directional signs, markings and closure barricades, creating confusion for pilots operating on the airport once the geometry was changed,” he said. “Less costly improvements to signage and markings would have addressed the concern for incursions rather than the multi-million dollar project to remove pavement. FAA also chose not to engage on the additional safety concern of more wildlife, primarily birds, being attracted to the airport as the result of hydroseeding.”

Gertsen added that NBAA is still awaiting the decision in the lawsuit filed last year in the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the overall legality of the 2017 settlement agreement.

“Should NBAA prevail, the city will need to restore the runway to its original length,” he said.