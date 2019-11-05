General Aviation News

Improper glide path leads to crash

According to the pilot, during a night approach, he realized that the Mooney M20K was short of the runway and applied power. The plane rolled to the left and hit the ground near Los Lunas, N.M.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the leading edge of the right wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper glidepath during a night approach, which resulted in impact with terrain short of the runway.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA580

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

