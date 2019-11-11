Bird strikes Cessna 172 in flight

The flight instructor reported that, during the instructional night, cross-country flight, while in level flight about 3,500′, a bird struck the Cessna 172M and went through the windscreen.

The airplane returned to the airport in Chico, California, without further incident.

Postaccident examination revealed that the windscreen sustained substantial damage.

The flight instructor reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: An in-flight collision with a bird.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA048

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.