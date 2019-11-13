General Aviation News

Mooney shuts down operations

The Kerrville Daily Times in Texas is reporting that Mooney has furloughed all its employees and closed the local factory where Mooney International had been slowly turning out aircraft.

According to a report at AOPA.org, a voicemail announcement confirmed the bad news: “Please be advised that all Mooney employees have been furloughed at this time. Therefore, we are not able to respond to your inquiry.”

  1. ManyDecadesGA says

    Sad but predicted, and inevitable.

    $ Million dollar Mooneys (or Cirrus, or C182s, or Seneca IVs) just aren’t going to revitalize GA. Especially now with the crushing of existing airspace access with ADS-B add-on requirements, and death of GA airports, FBOs, fuel cost, parts cost, STC policies, and loss of mechanics and avionics shops. Having to now pay $300,000 for even a Cub equivalent is absurd, especially considering that I once used to be able to fly a Cub solo for $5.00/hour wet, back when I was learning to fly. A combination of FAA foolish policy, over-regulation, destruction of the airspace system, and overly complex and expensive ATS infrastructure and overhead, combined with faulty short-sighted land use policies, the insurance industry, liability, and lawsuits have brought us here.

    What a sad day for small airplane aviation.

