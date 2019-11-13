Mooney shuts down operations

The Kerrville Daily Times in Texas is reporting that Mooney has furloughed all its employees and closed the local factory where Mooney International had been slowly turning out aircraft.
According to a report at AOPA.org, a voicemail announcement confirmed the bad news: “Please be advised that all Mooney employees have been furloughed at this time. Therefore, we are not able to respond to your inquiry.”
