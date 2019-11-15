Pilot hits power lines

The pilot reported that, while following a friend performing an instructional flight, the other aircraft motioned to indicate that the student pilot had taken the flight controls, so he “broke away to the right.”

He began a descent in an area of known power wires and “in his mind’s eye, he had already passed the second of two sets” of power wires.

He added the Quicksilver MXL Sport hit the power wires “at eye level” and then hit terrain near Point Mugu, California.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to see and avoid power wires.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA054

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.