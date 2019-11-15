General Aviation News

The Turbine Pilot’s Flight Manual updated

Now available is the fourth edition of “The Turbine Pilot’s Flight Manual.

The Turbine Pilot’s Flight Manual is designed to prepare the reader for a turbine aircraft ground school, priming for a corporate or airline interview, or upgrading to a personal jet or turboprop.

By veteran authors Greg Brown and Mark Holt, the book clarifies the complex topics of turbine aircraft engines and all major power and airframe systems, subjects that are pertinent to flying bigger, faster, and more advanced aircraft, according to officials with Aviation Supplies & Academics.

Dozens of additional illustrations and updates in technology and terminology required for completion of an Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP-CTP) have been added to the fourth edtion. An updated glossary of airline and corporate aviation terminology, handy turbine pilot rules-of-thumb, and a comprehensive turbine aircraft “Spotter’s Guide” are also included.

The softcover book, which begins shipping in early January, is priced at $59.95. The eBook version is $54.95. A bundle with both is $69.95.

