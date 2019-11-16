General Aviation News

Free IA renewals in 2020 thanks to Concorde Battery

by Leave a Comment

Registration is now open for six IA Renewal events in 2020, provided by Concorde Battery Corporation, in conjunction with aircraft parts manufacturers, airframe manufacturers, parts distributors, industry associations, and the FAA.

“Take advantage of the technical expertise Concorde has gathered in one location and leave with your eight-hour certificate at no charge,” Concorde officials said.

Each one day event includes free attendance, a catered lunch at no charge, and door prizes throughout the day. 

Concorde will provide FAA approved training presentations at these locations:

  • January 15, 2020        Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • January 18, 2020        Daytona Beach, Florida
  • January 25, 2020        West Columbia, S.C.
  • February 1, 2020        Nashville, Tenn.
  • February 27, 2020      Mount Kisco, N.Y.
  • March 21, 2020           Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y.

Classes begin at 8 am sharp.

If you are traveling to a Concorde Battery IA Renewal event, hotel rates have been arranged at most locations.

Register now at Aircraft-Battery.com.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners