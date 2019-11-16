Free IA renewals in 2020 thanks to Concorde Battery

Registration is now open for six IA Renewal events in 2020, provided by Concorde Battery Corporation, in conjunction with aircraft parts manufacturers, airframe manufacturers, parts distributors, industry associations, and the FAA.

“Take advantage of the technical expertise Concorde has gathered in one location and leave with your eight-hour certificate at no charge,” Concorde officials said.

Each one day event includes free attendance, a catered lunch at no charge, and door prizes throughout the day.

Concorde will provide FAA approved training presentations at these locations:

January 15, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, Florida

January 18, 2020 Daytona Beach, Florida

January 25, 2020 West Columbia, S.C.

February 1, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.

February 27, 2020 Mount Kisco, N.Y.

March 21, 2020 Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y.

Classes begin at 8 am sharp.

If you are traveling to a Concorde Battery IA Renewal event, hotel rates have been arranged at most locations.

Register now at Aircraft-Battery.com.