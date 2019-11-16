General Aviation News

Video: Cessna 182 vs. Vans RV-10

by

When pitted against each other, which aircraft prevails? The Cessna 182 Skylane or the Van’s RV-10? The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s Dave Hirschman reveals the answers in this short video.

