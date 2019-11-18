Picture of the Day: An aviation ambassador

Jay Rossignol submitted the following photo and note: “This is the throttle quadrant on the 1929 Experimental Aircraft Association‘s Ford Tri-Motor. I got to see this gorgeous piece of aviation history, NC8407, also know as “Little Ford,” this past weekend. You couldn’t ask for a better aviation ambassador.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.