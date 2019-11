West Star Aviation at KPCD awarded FAA Repair Station certificate

West Star Aviation’s location at Perryville Regional Airport (KPCD) in Missouri has been awarded an FAA Repair Station Air Agency certificate.

The Part 145 certification allows Perryville to complete maintenance, repairs, and additional services at the facility, according to company officials.

In addition to its primary facilities in East Alton, Illinois, Grand Junction, Colorado, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Perryville, West Star Aviation also maintains satellite facilities at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in Aspen, Colorado; Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago; Centennial Airport in Denver; Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport in Houston; Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in Minneapolis; and Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company also provides FBO services for transient aircraft at its East Alton and Grand Junction facilities.