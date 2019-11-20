Pilot’s first landing in Pietenpol ends in nose-over

The airline transport pilot was hired to fly the Pietenpol for a positioning flight, which required multiple fuel stops.

He had not previously flown this airplane make and model. Before takeoff, he taxied the airplane to become familiar with the flight controls and brakes.

The pilot reported that, during the landing roll at the first en route airport in De Kalb, Illinois, the airplane veered to the left, so he had to unexpectedly apply the brakes, which resulted in a nose-over.

A post-accident examination of the tire marks on the runway revealed that, during the landing roll, the airplane veered to the left and then back to the right before it nosed over on the runway.

A functional test of the brakes did not reveal any anomalies.

The accident circumstances were consistent with excessive rudder application during the landing roll followed by excessive brake application, which resulted in the nose-over.

Probable cause: The pilot’s excessive rudder and brake applications during landing, which caused the airplane to nose over.

NTSB Identification: CEN18LA043

