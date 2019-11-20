Take a quiz to test — and refresh — your aviation knowledge

New from JSfirm.com, an online job board dedicated to aviation, is Skill Check.

Skill Check offers quizzes in 20 aviation categories, including maintenance, avionics, pilot, administration, and more. Each quiz has 10 multiple choice questions.

“Skill Check development will be ongoing,” said Joel Scekeres, Member Advocate. “We plan to regularly add new and different content.”

“The goal of this initiative is to create refresher material for current aviation industry employees that can also double as a study guide for future graduates,” he added.

From incoming college students to executives with more than 20 years of experience, anyone can take these Skill Checks to test their knowledge and learn more about other aspects of aviation.

Try Skill Checks at jsfirm.com/skillcheck.