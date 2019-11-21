DAC’s GDC64 now compatible with ForeFlight and RANGR ADS-B receiver

Beginning with ForeFlight‘s November release, version 11.10, DAC International‘s GDC64 allows the display of ADS-B information in ForeFlight’s app.
The DAC International GDC64 wired interface connects the FreeFlight Systems RANGR ADS-B receiver to an iPad for display on the Foreflight app.
“This solution provides an ADS-B compliant installation to meet the 2020 mandates with a wired solution not requiring Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and their accompanying reliability issues,” company officials said.
The RANGR ADS-B Receiver connects to the GDC64 which, in turn, provides an interface to the iPad for use by the Foreflight app to display ADS-B information.
“We are extremely pleased to finally offer this solution to our many customers that have been asking for this interface to the Foreflight application,” said DAC International’s President Cisco Hernandez.
