Failure to maintain yaw control ends in crash

The pilot reported that, during the right downwind in the traffic pattern at the airport in Caldwell, Texas, he was about 1/4 mile from the runway, which was “too close.”

He added that, “during a poorly planned and executed base to final approach,” he performed an “uncoordinated” right bank about 45°, and the Luscombe’s right wing dropped, which resulted in a descending right roll.

He attempted to recover, but the airplane hit terrain, sustaining substantial damage to the fuselage and right wing.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain yaw control and the exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack in the traffic pattern, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall/spin.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA061

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.