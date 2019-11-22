Museum of Flight launches online access to rocketry archives

SEATTLE — The Museum of Flight has launched a new online resource for images and research papers that document the growth of the model rocketry industry and other research and developments on rocketry in the latter half of the twentieth century.

The “archival finding aid” is the result of a 14-month effort by museum staffers, who organized its collection of the personal papers, technical drawings and images of rocket engineer, aviator and early model rocket pioneer George Harry Stine, who was essential to the development of the model rocketry industry in the U.S.

Stine’s collection, donated to the museum in 2013, is one of the world’s largest collections of rocketry and associated materials, according to museum officials.

G. Harry Stine with model rocket circa 1960s.

The online resource is a roadmap to this collection, providing detailed information about its organization, the types of materials it contains, and its subject matters.

“Although Harry Stine’s name may not be recognizable to most people, for some he’s known as the father of model rocketry, a technology writer, and a talented science fiction author,” said Museum Senior Curator Matthew Burchette. “The Museum of Flight’s G. Harry Stine Collection is a treasure trove of archival materials that covers a diverse range of topics, including Boeing and early aviation. Stine enabled millions of kids around the world to enjoy the thrill of rocketry and ignited a passion in them for science and engineering that they developed into careers in the spaceflight industry.”

The new online resource also provides access to the Henri Coanda Archives, a resource covering early aeronautics and rocketry from 1914-1965.

The G. Harry Stine Collection

The papers document the personal and professional career of Stine, as well as the founding of the National Association of Rocketry (NAR), the growth of the model rocketry industry, and other research and developments on rocketry in the latter half of the twentieth century.

The collection has been organized in six series: I. Model Rocketry, 1957-2008; II. Writings, 1957-1994; III. Aeronautical Research Files, 1918-1994; IV. Personal and Other Professional Work, 1955-1997; V. Slides and Audiovisual Materials, 1946-1992; and VI. Henri Coanda Archives, 1914-1965.

Estes Industries founder and President Vernon D. Estes with Estes Saturn 1B scale model rocket circa 1960s. (Both photos from the G. Harry Stine collection)

The $100,000 project is funded by the NAR and The Museum of Flight via donations from both NAR and TMOF members and other interested people.

The collection is comprised of three major components: Objects (mostly model rockets, assembled and in kit form), library materials (books, periodicals, and newsletters), and archival materials (research files, correspondence, manuscripts, photographs, slides, and oversize materials such as blueprints and original scale drawings). Cataloging and preservation of the objects and library materials is still ongoing and will be completed in 2020.

To view materials from the collection, researchers can make an appointment to come to the museum’s Dahlberg Research Center or request scans of items via MuseumOfFlight.org.