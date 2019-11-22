Backcountry landing damages RV-9’s wings

According to the pilot in the RV-9, a low-wing, experimental, amateur-built airplane, he landed on a backcountry strip near Moab, Utah.

During the taxi, at about 15 mph, the left wing and the right wing struck separate fence posts.

The pilot said the fence posts were surrounded by vegetation and not visible.

He continued his taxi to parking and shut the engine off.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the leading edge and the ribs on both wings.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of an unsuitable taxiway, which resulted in the wings striking hidden fence posts.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA057

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.