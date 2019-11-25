General Aviation News

New edition of FAA Helicopter Flying Handbook released

by Leave a Comment

Aviation Supplies & Academics has released the latest edition of the “FAA Helicopter Flying Handbook.

The handbook is “the primary resource for helicopter operations, and essential reading for applicants preparing for the private, commercial, or flight instructor pilot certificate with a helicopter class rating,” according to ASA officials.

In addition to a basic introduction to the helicopter, there are chapters on aerodynamics, flight controls, performance, ground procedures, basic and advanced flight maneuvers, emergencies and hazards, attitude instrument flying, and night operations.

The new edition is designed for use by flight instructors, pilots preparing for a helicopter rating FAA Knowledge and Practical exam, and helicopter-rated pilots wishing to improve their knowledge, ASA officials note..

The softcover book is priced at $19.95, while the eBook is $14.95. A bundle with both is $24.95.

