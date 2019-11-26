Hard landing bends 172

The director of aviation safety at the flight school in Daytona Beach, Florida, reported that the Cessna 172 received substantial damage to the fuselage after a hard landing.

Four days before finding the damage, the airplane had been used by a student for a flight toward his commercial training. After completing the training flight, no discrepancies were declared.

Data from the airplane’s flight data management unit showed that the airplane landed flat on the runway, which resulted in subsequent bounces.

The automated weather observation system at the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 280° at 3 knots. The pilot landed on Runway 25R.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard, bounced landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA080

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.