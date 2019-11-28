General Aviation News

6 bad habits to avoid as a student pilot

JC Mayerle, writing in Sporty’s Student Pilot News, recently posted six bad habits student pilots should avoid:

  1. Don’t be late for your lessons.
  2. Don’t go broke.
  3. Don’t go it alone. 
  4. Don’t lose sight of the fun. 
  5. Don’t get discouraged.
  6. Don’t rely on YouTube.

Check it out yourself here, then post below if you think there are other bad habits that didn’t make the list.

