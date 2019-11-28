Video: ATC Behind the Scenes

The pilot behind the YouTube channel Wolficorn just posted a video giving a behind the scenes look at the SoCal TRACON.

“Follow along as I fly down to San Diego in my Grumman Tiger to get a private tour of the busiest ATC facility in the United States…the SoCal TRACON air traffic control facility,” he explains. “There, an ATC controller discusses multiple topics, including ATC training, the 2020 ADS-B mandate, emergencies, flight following, and much more.”