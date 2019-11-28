General Aviation News

Video: ATC Behind the Scenes

by Leave a Comment

The pilot behind the YouTube channel Wolficorn just posted a video giving a behind the scenes look at the SoCal TRACON.

“Follow along as I fly down to San Diego in my Grumman Tiger to get a private tour of the busiest ATC facility in the United States…the SoCal TRACON air traffic control facility,” he explains. “There, an ATC controller discusses multiple topics, including ATC training, the 2020 ADS-B mandate, emergencies, flight following, and much more.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners