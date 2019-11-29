High performance plane, crosswind too much for student pilot

The solo student pilot in the high-performance airplane reported that, during approach, the Cessna 182 descended through turbulence.

He added that the automated weather observation system reported wind “variable between 110 and 160” and that he was landing on Runway 8 at the airport in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, so he “crabbed to the right.”

During the landing flare, he aligned the airplane with the runway centerline and “was quickly pushed left.”

He added full power to go around, and about 30′ to 50′ above the ground, “a gust of wind caused [him] to bank/turn left,” and the airplane hit the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and right wing.

The FAA inspector reported that the student pilot did not possess a high-performance endorsement.

A review of recorded data from the automated weather observation station located on the airport revealed that, about five minutes before the accident, the wind was from 140° at 8 knots and variable from 110° to 170°.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain lateral control of the high-performance airplane during the go-around in crosswind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA058

This November 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.