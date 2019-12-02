First solo in glider goes awry

The student pilot reported that, during her first solo landing in Clermont, Florida, the glider was “not straight” for the flare, and she attempted to correct with right rudder.

Subsequently, she overcorrected, and the glider veered right and hit a hangar.

The glider sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the glider that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing flare.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA093

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.