Pilot crashes after thinking the plane ‘would straighten itself out’

According to the pilot of the tailwheel-equipped, experimental airplane, the Golden Circle Air T Bird II bounced to the left side of the runway at the airport in Wiscassett, Maine, during the takeoff roll.

He thought the airplane would “straighten itself out.”

However, the airplane’s tail lifted, and the airplane continued to the left.

The left main landing gear hit a snowbank, and the airplane exited the left side of the runway, coming to rest in the safety area.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the empennage.

The METAR at the airport reported that about the time of the accident, the wind was variable at 4 kts and the sky was clear.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the takeoff roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA105

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.